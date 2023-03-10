UrduPoint.com

Rise In Number Of Ukrainians Advocating Peace Talks With Russia 'Dangerous Trend' - Kiev

Umer Jamshaid Published March 10, 2023 | 06:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2023) Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said on Thursday that the increase in the number of Ukrainians advocating peace talks with Russia was a "dangerous trend."

"Keep in mind that there are more and more of them (who advocate negotiations with Russia). It is a very dangerous trend when people even from western Ukraine start talking about such things," Danilov said in an appearance on the Hovoryt Velykyi Lviv (Great Lviv Speaks) talks show, referring to a statement of an unnamed official from the Lviv region of Ukraine, who called for "sitting down at the negotiating table" with Russia.

Moscow launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

Russian and Ukrainian delegations have engaged in several rounds of peace talks since then, but the negotiations have ultimately reached an impasse.

In November 2022, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Kiev was set on escalation, not peace talks. In December, the Kremlin expressed agreement with US statements that the settlement of the Ukraine crisis must be based on a fair and long-term peace, but at the same time, Moscow said it saw no prospects for the resumption of negotiations.

On Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reiterated that there were prerequisites for the transition of the situation in Ukraine into a peaceful one.

