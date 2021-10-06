UrduPoint.com

Rise Of China Beneficial For Economies But Poses Security Risk For NATO - Stoltenberg

While the economic rise of China is beneficial for the economies of NATO countries, it still poses some security challenges for them, the alliance's Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said during an event at Georgetown University on Tuesday

"The rise of China, that provides great opportunities for all of us, for our economies, for trade, for interacting with them, and the economic rise of China also has helped to lift hundreds of millions of people out of poverty," Stoltenberg said.

At the same time, Stoltenberg went on to say that the expansion of China's military might poses serious challenges to NATO allies and that before the 2019 Military Strategy, NATO did not address China at all.

"We have seen that now we have now come a long way in actually agreeing as NATO, as 30 allies that the rise of China matters for our security," he added. "China has the second defense budget in the world investing heavily in new military capabilities including nuclear long-range weapon systems. They are building a lot of silos for long-range missiles and that is to expand the lethal capabilities."

Stoltenberg concluded by saying that while NATO does not consider China an enemy but the alliance must relate to all aspects of the country's rise.

