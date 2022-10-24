UrduPoint.com

Rishi Sunak To Be UK's New PM

Muhammad Irfan Published October 24, 2022 | 06:54 PM

Rishi Sunak to be UK's new PM

British politician Rishi Sunak was Monday elected Conservative leader and will become the next prime minister, after rival Penny Mordaunt failed to secure the necessary 100 nominations from her fellow MPs

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :British politician Rishi Sunak was Monday elected Conservative leader and will become the next prime minister, after rival Penny Mordaunt failed to secure the necessary 100 nominations from her fellow MPs.

"Rishi Sunak is therefore elected as leader of the Conservative party," senior backbencher Graham Brady said, as Mordaunt vowed her "full support" for the former finance minister.

Sunak was to make his first remarks at 2:30 pm (1330 GMT), according to Brady, whose 1922 committee of Tory MPs organised a rapid leadership election following last week's resignation of Prime Minister Liz Truss.

Former leader Boris Johnson pulled out of the race late Sunday, leaving a straight fight between Sunak and Mordaunt.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Sunday From Race

Recent Stories

Rawalpindi's dengue tally reaches 4,059

Rawalpindi's dengue tally reaches 4,059

2 minutes ago
 Around 4.4 million children to receive vaccination ..

Around 4.4 million children to receive vaccination during anti-polio drive

2 minutes ago
 Wheat seed, fertilizer distributed among 1,000 flo ..

Wheat seed, fertilizer distributed among 1,000 flood-hit farmers

2 minutes ago
 Teenager Ethan Crumbley Pleads Guilty in Michigan ..

Teenager Ethan Crumbley Pleads Guilty in Michigan School Shooting - Court

2 minutes ago
 Ansha Mohan comes on fire for social media stunt

Ansha Mohan comes on fire for social media stunt

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan gets interim bail in another case

Imran Khan gets interim bail in another case

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.