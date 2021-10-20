UrduPoint.com

Rising Energy Prices Call Into Question EU Post-Pandemic Recovery - Michel

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 minutes ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 07:46 PM

Rising Energy Prices Call Into Question EU Post-Pandemic Recovery - Michel

Rising energy prices are challenging the post-pandemic recovery of the European Union, President of the European Council Charles Michel said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) Rising energy prices are challenging the post-pandemic recovery of the European Union, President of the European Council Charles Michel said on Wednesday.

"During our first working session, we will address the current hike in energy prices which is challenging the post-pandemic recovery and severely affecting our citizens and businesses.

Building on the Commission's recent communication, we will look closely into what can be done at the EU and national level, both in terms of short term relief for those most affected as well as measures for the medium and long term," Michel said in an invitation letter to the members of the European Council.

Related Topics

European Union

Recent Stories

ICRC delegation visits emergency services academy

ICRC delegation visits emergency services academy

7 minutes ago
 Taliban Leader Stays in Afghanistan, But Does Not ..

Taliban Leader Stays in Afghanistan, But Does Not Show Up, Fearing US Drone Atta ..

7 minutes ago
 KP Body discusses appointments in higher education ..

KP Body discusses appointments in higher education, problems of students

7 minutes ago
 FBR to introduce system to pay all kinds of taxes ..

FBR to introduce system to pay all kinds of taxes at one place: Chief Commission ..

7 minutes ago
 US Readying to Inoculate 28Mln Kids Ages 5-11 When ..

US Readying to Inoculate 28Mln Kids Ages 5-11 When FDA Authorizes COVID Shots- W ..

10 minutes ago
 Ukraine Drops State Regulation of Gas Prices This ..

Ukraine Drops State Regulation of Gas Prices This Winter for 1st Time - Naftogaz

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.