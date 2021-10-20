Rising Energy Prices Call Into Question EU Post-Pandemic Recovery - Michel

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) Rising energy prices are challenging the post-pandemic recovery of the European Union, President of the European Council Charles Michel said on Wednesday.

"During our first working session, we will address the current hike in energy prices which is challenging the post-pandemic recovery and severely affecting our citizens and businesses.

Building on the Commission's recent communication, we will look closely into what can be done at the EU and national level, both in terms of short term relief for those most affected as well as measures for the medium and long term," Michel said in an invitation letter to the members of the European Council.