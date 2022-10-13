Rising Fertilizer Costs Threaten Food Security in Central Asia, Caucasus - IMF

The increasing costs of fertilizer could present significant risks to the agricultural harvest next year and result in food insecurity for the countries in the Caucasus and in Central Asia, IMF Middle East and Central Asia Department Director Jihad Azour said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) The increasing costs of fertilizer could present significant risks to the agricultural harvest next year and result in food insecurity for the countries in the Caucasus and in Central Asia, IMF middle East and Central Asia Department Director Jihad Azour said on Thursday.

"Rising fertilizer costs could present risks to 2023 agricultural harvest, reducing food security and potentially raising social tensions," Azour said during a press briefing.

The IMF recently revised upward its outlook on the region's economic growth by 1.

2% to 3.8% in 2022 relative to its forecast in April.

However, Azour warned that the risks to the region's economy remain "extraordinarily high."

"Persistently high commodity prices and pervasive food shortages remain a top concern," Azour said.

Inflation in the region accelerated despite recent monetary policy tightening and is expected to remain at the level of 12.9% this year and 10.5% in 2023, Azour added.