Rising Flood Waters Threaten Nearly 6Mln People Across Southern Asia - IFRC

Tue 16th July 2019

Dangerous flooding is threatening almost 6 million people across South Asia, with the number of those affected likely to increase, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said in a press release on Tuesday

"Nearly 6 million people across South Asia are under threat from rising flood waters following heavy monsoon rains, with more than one million displaced in one Indian state alone. Red Cross and Red Crescent volunteers across Bangladesh, India, and Nepal are racing to deliver emergency supplies to communities and prepare them as the situation in many areas is likely to worsen in the coming days," the press release read.

IFRC added that the number of people affected by flooding was likely to increase and that there was a possibility of food shortages and disease outbreaks.

"We are seeing growing numbers of displaced and increasing loss of life with each day of rain. Entire communities have been cut off by rising waters, increasing the risk of people going hungry and getting sick. All of our efforts right now are focused on reaching these people and ensuring that they have the supplies and support needed to withstand coming floods," Xavier Castellanos, the regional director for Asia Pacific at IFRC, was quoted as saying in the press release.

Heavy monsoon rains and flooding cause massive displacement across South Asia every year. In the Indian state of Assam alone, more than a million people have been displaced after the Brahmaputra River breached its banks, swamping more than 740 villages.

