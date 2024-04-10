TIANJIN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) Baesch David Rudolph, 65, who hails from the United States, was very excited as he wheeled his suitcase into the lobby of the Tianjin International Cruise Home Port in north China's port city of Tianjin, which neighbors Beijing.

Rudolph was among more than 1,800 tourists from 50 countries and regions aboard the cruise ship Serenade of the Seas, which arrived at the port on Sunday.

Rudolph decided to visit the Forbidden City and the Great Wall in Beijing. "That's wonderful and exciting! I'm looking forward to this trip in China.

"

Sailing from Incheon, the Republic of Korea, on Friday, the cruise ship docked in Tianjin for two days and one night. Most of the tourists went sightseeing in Tianjin and Beijing, experiencing the local customs and traditions.

The 275-day cruise on the ship, which is registered in the Bahamas and operated by Royal Caribbean Group, is the longest round-the-world route at present. Tianjin is its only stop on the Chinese mainland, according to the company.