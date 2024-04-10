Rising Int'l Cruise Ship Visits Show Signs Of Tourism Revival
Umer Jamshaid Published April 10, 2024 | 12:50 PM
TIANJIN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) Baesch David Rudolph, 65, who hails from the United States, was very excited as he wheeled his suitcase into the lobby of the Tianjin International Cruise Home Port in north China's port city of Tianjin, which neighbors Beijing.
Rudolph was among more than 1,800 tourists from 50 countries and regions aboard the cruise ship Serenade of the Seas, which arrived at the port on Sunday.
Rudolph decided to visit the Forbidden City and the Great Wall in Beijing. "That's wonderful and exciting! I'm looking forward to this trip in China.
"
Sailing from Incheon, the Republic of Korea, on Friday, the cruise ship docked in Tianjin for two days and one night. Most of the tourists went sightseeing in Tianjin and Beijing, experiencing the local customs and traditions.
The 275-day cruise on the ship, which is registered in the Bahamas and operated by Royal Caribbean Group, is the longest round-the-world route at present. Tianjin is its only stop on the Chinese mainland, according to the company.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024
PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties
PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties
Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers
PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman
'I represent the Barca way', insists PSG coach Luis Enrique
Real Madrid v Manchester City Champions League starting line-ups
Italy considers stricter penalties for AI-related crimes
Malaysia Calls on Meta and TikTok to Enhance Platform Monitoring
S.Africa's ex-president Zuma wins court bid to run in May election
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif orders relief for prisoners on Eid
More Stories From World
-
New Zealand report highlights natural assets' role to people, economy19 seconds ago
-
China's auto sales up 10.6 pct in Q110 minutes ago
-
Vietnam's livestock export turnover increases 4.8 pct in Q110 minutes ago
-
China to launch construction, expansion projects of major cultural facilities10 minutes ago
-
Cambodia's total export up 18 pct in Q110 minutes ago
-
China renews yellow alert for thick fog10 minutes ago
-
Tokyo stocks end lower ahead of US inflation data50 minutes ago
-
Landmark EU asylum reform goes to vote1 hour ago
-
How the EU wants to reshape its asylum system2 hours ago
-
German group mulls remote-controlled ships to fix skipper shortage2 hours ago
-
Biden welcomes Japan PM for state visit with eye on China2 hours ago
-
After Mideast tour, Spain PM to address MPs on Gaza2 hours ago