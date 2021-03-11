European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde on Thursday stressed the bank's commitment to keeping borrowing costs low in the eurozone, saying a recent rise in bond yields posed "a risk" to the recovery

Frankfurt am Main, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ):

"Market interest rates have increased, which poses a risk to wider financing conditions," Lagarde said at a press conference in Frankfurt, after the ECB said it would accelerate its pandemic bond purchases to try to keep rates down.