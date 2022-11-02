Rising Number of Americans Say Inflation Most Important Issue Ahead of US Elections - Poll

More voters than in previous months are considering inflation to be the most important issue facing the United States ahead of midterm elections next week, a new Quinnipiac University poll revealed on Wednesday

A plurality of respondents, 36%, chose inflation as the most urgent issue facing the United States, up 9 percentage points since late August, a report on the poll said. Abortion ranked as second issue in terms of importance by 10% of respondents, the report said.

Republicans rank inflation as the issue of highest priority more than Democrats, with 57% and 15% choosing inflation, respectively, the report said. Democrats rank abortion as being a more urgent issue than inflation with 19% saying abortion is a priority, the report said. Republicans' second-highest ranked issue was illegal immigration, at 15%.

Inflation also ranked as the highest priority among independents, with 41% placing it first and no other issue reaching double digits, the report.

Poll results from the Wall Street Journal released on Wednesday similarly found that inflation was the number one issue for a plurality of white suburban women - a key voting group in the United States. Over one-third, 34%, called rising prices their top voting issue while 16% listed abortion, according to the poll.

The poll placed Republicans 4 percentage points ahead of Democrats as favorites to win the US House of Representatives in midterm elections and 3 percentage points ahead as favorites to win the Senate.

The US midterm elections are scheduled to take place on November 8, with all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 Senate seats up for grabs.