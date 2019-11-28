UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rising Population Demands 50% Raise In Food Output

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 11:45 PM

Rising population demands 50% raise in food output

Global food production should increase 50% to meet the need of the rising population, said Turkey's Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ):Global food production should increase 50% to meet the need of the rising population, said Turkey's Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli.

Pakdemirli was speaking at the 35th Ministerial Meeting of the Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (COMCEC).

"I believe that this meeting will raise awareness about the development of sustainable food systems," Pakdemirli said, according to a statement from the ministry on late Wednesday.

Noting that 820 million people suffer from hunger in the world, he said food and agricultural production has become an important issue on the international agenda.

"All stakeholders in agriculture, forestry and fisheries should be involved," the minister said, adding: "In this context, we have prepared a Country Report which aims to reveal the current situation in Turkey's sustainable food system and activities related to the promotion of these systems.

" Turkey is ready to share its knowledge and experience with the member states of the OIC in order to develop and strengthen cooperation in the fields of food and agriculture on a common basis, he noted.

COMCEC, which is headquartered in Turkey's capital Ankara and chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, was established during the third Islamic summit held in 1981 and became operational in 1984.

As the highest ministerial platform for the OIC -- the second-largest inter-governmental organization after the UN -- COMCEC aims to improve economic and commercial ties among member states.

Related Topics

World United Nations Turkey Agriculture Ankara Tayyip Erdogan All From Share Million

Recent Stories

Punjab Assembly extends validity period of four or ..

12 minutes ago

Eleven persons injured in road accident near Musli ..

12 minutes ago

UK Court Clears Hillsborough Police Commander of M ..

14 minutes ago

Sweden Announces Bid for 2021 OSCE Chairmanship - ..

14 minutes ago

Usman Dar meets stakeholders before soft launch of ..

14 minutes ago

German police offer half a million euro reward for ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.