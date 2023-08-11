Rising prices, peace on Liberian voters' minds

(@FahadShabbir)

Monrovia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ):Cecelia Johnson has voted in five Liberian presidential elections and lived through two brutal civil wars, but the 65-year-old small trader says the past few years have been some of the toughest, economically, in memory.

When she goes to the polls for Liberia's presidential and parliamentary elections on October 10, Johnson, like many Liberians interviewed by AFP, will be voting for improved living conditions and better infrastructure.

Many are also worried about possible electoral violence in the West African nation, which suffered back-to-back civil wars between 1989 and 2003 that left more than 250,000 people dead.

The parading of a coffin bearing a candidate's photograph through the streets during a campaign event on Saturday did little to soothe those concerns.

Twenty presidential candidates are competing to lead the country of about 5 million, including the incumbent George Weah, a former international football star.

Campaigning kicked off this month, and many Liberians say the rising cost of living and concerns over corruption are key issues that will affect their vote.

Some 1.3 million people -- more than a fifth of the population -- live on less than $2.15 per day, according to the World Bank.

Graft is endemic in Liberia, and fighting it was one of Weah's major campaign promises in the last election, but last year the United States accused three of his close allies of corruption and imposed sanctions on them.

In April, Washington's outgoing ambassador accused lawmakers of "buttering their own bread" and "feathering their own nests" while underfunding hospitals and service centres, leaving rural citizens "destitute".

The watchdog Transparency International ranked Liberia 142nd of 180 countries in its 2022 corruption perceptions index.

"We want to see good facilities in our country, and we need more jobs", Johnson, the trader, told AFP from the market where she sells plastic dishes, as the pouring rain washed away campaign flyers in the streets.

"Whoever wins the presidency after the election, our prayer is that they see reason to help the lives of the poor and improve the road conditions in the (rural) areas".

Abraham Kollie, a commercial motorcycle driver and student, said job creation should be the next president's priority.

Sixty-three percent of Liberians are under the age of 25, according to UN figures.

"Most of us, the young people, after leaving high school and college, turn to commercial motorcycle riding because there are no jobs", Kollie told AFP.

"When elections are coming, they promise us all these (things) and they don't it".