Rising Sea Temperature May Cause Engine Issues For UK Naval Ships - Defense Ministry

November 23, 2022

Engines of the United Kingdom's naval ships might be unable to function properly in warmer waters if the rise in global sea temperatures continues, Lt. Gen. Richard Nugee, Non-Executive Director for Climate Change and Sustainability at the UK Ministry of Defence, said

"All ships might have a problem because they will not have the cooling water. Already we are seeing that ship captains are saying to me the engines have the potential to cut out with the surface sea temperature it is today, let alone at 38-40 degrees (Celsius, 100-104 degrees Fahrenheit) on really hot days in the (Persian) Gulf," Nugee said at a Defence Committee meeting on Tuesday.

The UK official also said, citing "worrying assessments" by scientists, that some British ports may be hard to use or even go underwater completely over time as a result of the combination of rising sea levels and more severe storms, which he said was another feature of climate change.

