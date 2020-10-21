UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rising US-China Trade Tensions May Derail Post-Coronavirus Economic Recovery - IMF Report

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 07:20 PM

Rising US-China Trade Tensions May Derail Post-Coronavirus Economic Recovery - IMF Report

The growing US-China tensions in trade, tech and geopolitical spheres may hamper post-coronavirus economic recovery alongside other risks such as the the second wave of the pandemic and social inequality, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) The growing US-China tensions in trade, tech and geopolitical spheres may hamper post-coronavirus economic recovery alongside other risks such as the the second wave of the pandemic and social inequality, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Wednesday.

"Escalating US-China tensions spanning trade, financial flows, technology, and geopolitics could pose major economic risks, given Asia's major role, among other things, in global value chains ... A rise in social unrest triggered by the pandemic's disproportionate impact on the poorest and most vulnerable could compromise recent hard-won gains," the IMF said in a Regional Economic Outlook for Asia and the Pacific.

The relations between the United States and China have significantly deteriorated under the administration of US President Donald Trump after Washington accused Beijing of being engaged in unfair trade practices and of making timid efforts to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

Tensions between the two countries have also soared over China's activity in the South China Sea. China has accused the US of trying to increase its presence in the South China Sea by sending navy ships to conduct freedom of navigation operations in the area. The US is also undermining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait after a US warship crossed the waterway, China said. But despite Beijing's accusation of violation to its sovereignty, the US insists the strait is part of international waters and its "freedom of navigation" operations are in line with international law.

Recently, the US blacklisted 24 Chinese companies, saying that they are helping the ruling Chinese Communist Party construct artificial islands in the South China Sea, which the US sees as a military provocation.

Related Topics

IMF Technology China Washington Trump Beijing United States May Asia

Recent Stories

GIES Virtual Series discusses new age of digital r ..

7 minutes ago

Top EU Negotiator Says Trade Deal With UK Close If ..

2 minutes ago

ADP produces animated film to raise awareness on c ..

37 minutes ago

Socioeconomic justice essential for good mental he ..

6 minutes ago

Flour mill sealed for black marketing of official ..

6 minutes ago

Young Employees in South Korea Among Worst Affecte ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.