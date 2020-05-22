UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 06:10 AM

Risk Groups Likely to Be Vaccinated From COVID-19 Earlier Than Others - Russian Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) Risk groups are likely to be vaccinated from COVID-19 earlier than other people if Russia has not enough production capacities to produce vaccines for the whole population, the head of the country's public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, told Sputnik.

Many countries are developing vaccines to stop the COVID-19 pandemic, but no one has succeeded so far.

"It is very difficult to produce a big number of vaccines immediately. If we do not have enough production capacities to produce a lot of vaccines, in line with general rules, risk groups are vaccinated earlier than others," Anna Popova said in an interview.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 5.1 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 332,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Russia has the second biggest number of coronavirus cases - 317,554 ones - with 92,681 recoveries and 3,099 fatalities. The worst-hit nation is the United States, with more than 1.5 million confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease.

