Risk of Chinese Intel Collection by Alleged Spy Balloon 'Low to Moderate' - US Military

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) The United States assessed the risk of intelligence collection by an alleged Chinese surveillance balloon as low to moderate while it transited the country last week, Operations Director for the Joint Staff Lt. Gen. Douglas Sims II said on Thursday.

"As the balloon crossed through Canada and approached the US border, the assessment for potential intel risk to sensitive, critical US sites in the upper Midwest increased, and the president asked for kinetic courses of action," Sims said during testimony to the Senate Appropriations Committee. "In determining potential options, the risk of Chinese intelligence collection was deemed to be low to moderate."

Although the US claims the balloon was engaged in surveillance activities, China maintains that the airship was conducting scientific research. The US ultimately shot down the airship over the Atlantic Ocean and is now collecting debris for further analysis.