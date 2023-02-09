UrduPoint.com

Risk Of Chinese Intel Collection By Alleged Spy Balloon 'Low To Moderate' - US Military

Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2023 | 10:00 PM

Risk of Chinese Intel Collection by Alleged Spy Balloon 'Low to Moderate' - US Military

The United States assessed the risk of intelligence collection by an alleged Chinese surveillance balloon as low to moderate while it transited the country last week, Operations Director for the Joint Staff Lt. Gen. Douglas Sims II said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) The United States assessed the risk of intelligence collection by an alleged Chinese surveillance balloon as low to moderate while it transited the country last week, Operations Director for the Joint Staff Lt. Gen. Douglas Sims II said on Thursday.

"As the balloon crossed through Canada and approached the US border, the assessment for potential intel risk to sensitive, critical US sites in the upper Midwest increased, and the president asked for kinetic courses of action," Sims said during testimony to the Senate Appropriations Committee. "In determining potential options, the risk of Chinese intelligence collection was deemed to be low to moderate."

Although the US claims the balloon was engaged in surveillance activities, China maintains that the airship was conducting scientific research. The US ultimately shot down the airship over the Atlantic Ocean and is now collecting debris for further analysis.

Related Topics

Senate China Canada Douglas United States Border

Recent Stories

Gender Balance Forum, Women in Government Forum to ..

Gender Balance Forum, Women in Government Forum to be held at World Government S ..

4 minutes ago
 UAE President accepts condolences from Sheikhs, ci ..

UAE President accepts condolences from Sheikhs, citizens over death of Sheikha M ..

4 minutes ago
 Sheikhs, citizens perform funeral prayer for late ..

Sheikhs, citizens perform funeral prayer for late Sheikha Mariam Al Falasi

19 minutes ago
 'Dangerous' That China Not Answering Pentagon Afte ..

'Dangerous' That China Not Answering Pentagon After Downing of Chinese Balloon-U ..

18 minutes ago
 SDGs implementation crucial to save environment: e ..

SDGs implementation crucial to save environment: experts

18 minutes ago
 Government College University (GCU) confers life-t ..

Government College University (GCU) confers life-time achievement award on Dr. K ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.