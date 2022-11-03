Risk of Climate Catastrophe Today Greater Than in 2015 - US Envoy Kerry

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) The world today is closer to a climate catastrophe than it was in 2015 when the Paris Agreement was signed, US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry said on Wednesday.

"The looming possibility of climate catastrophe is greater today (than in 2015)," Kerry said during a press briefing.

At the same time, Kerry pointed out, much more efforts are being made now than at any time in human history.

The Paris Agreement was adopted in December 2015 following the 21st Conference of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in Paris. With 194 signatories to date, it marks the first global effort in history to coordinate the fight against climate change.

Kerry was making his remarks ahead of the 27th UN climate change conference, also known as COP27, that will take place in Egypt's Red Sea resort of Sharm El-Sheikh from November 6-18.