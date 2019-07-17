Risk of Errors Increases If US, Russia Delay Extension of New START - Ryabkov

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) The longer Russia and the United States delay the extension of the New START treaty, the greater the risk of political mistakes, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters Tuesday.

"The longer we keep the pause, the greater the risk that we will make serious political mistakes next year, or we will remain without an agreement at all due to the peculiarities of the American political Calendar," Ryabkov said.