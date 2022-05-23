UrduPoint.com

Risk Of Monkeypox Spreading Widely 'very Low': EU Agency

Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2022 | 08:17 PM

Risk of monkeypox spreading widely 'very low': EU agency

The EU health agency ECDC said Monday the risk that the rare disease monkeypox would spread widely among the general population was "very low", though high for certain groups

Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :The EU health agency ECDC said Monday the risk that the rare disease monkeypox would spread widely among the general population was "very low", though high for certain groups.

"Most of the current cases have presented with mild disease symptoms, and for the broader population, the likelihood of spread is very low," Andrea Ammon, director of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said in a statement.

As of May 21, the World Health Organization has received reports of 92 laboratory-confirmed monkeypox cases and 28 suspected cases from 12 countries where the disease is not endemic, including several European nations, the United States, Australia and Canada.

On Monday, Denmark's infectious disease agency SSI also reported that a first case had been confirmed in the Scandinavian country.

"I am concerned about the increased number of reported monkeypox cases in the EU and globally.

We are closely monitoring the situation," Stella Kyriakides, European Commissioner for Health and food Safety said.

Kyriakides noted that the while the likelihood of spread in "the broader population is low", it was important to "remain vigilant", ensuring contact tracing and adequate diagnostics capacity.

Monkeypox symptoms include fever, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion and a chickenpox-like rash on the hands and face.

No treatment exists, but the symptoms usually clear up after two to four weeks. The disease is considered endemic in 11 African nations.

According to the ECDC, the virus can cause severe disease among certain groups such as "young children, pregnant women and immunosuppressed persons".

The agency also pointed to the risk of "human-to-animal transmission", and said that if the virus is spread to animals "there is a risk that the disease could become endemic in Europe".

map/jll/jv

Related Topics

World Australia Europe Canada Young United States Denmark May Women From

Recent Stories

Kim Jong Un carries coffin at N. Korean military o ..

Kim Jong Un carries coffin at N. Korean military officer's funeral

1 minute ago
 JI stages sit-in against water shortage

JI stages sit-in against water shortage

1 minute ago
 Govt to make sincere efforts to contain Sherani wi ..

Govt to make sincere efforts to contain Sherani wildfire: Senate told

1 minute ago
 Biden LNG Task Force Secretly Developing Plan to B ..

Biden LNG Task Force Secretly Developing Plan to Boost Gas Supplies to Europe - ..

2 minutes ago
 Fire emergency declared in Gangi Khel Kala, Bannu ..

Fire emergency declared in Gangi Khel Kala, Bannu mountain

7 minutes ago
 Biden Admin. Considering Using Special Forces to P ..

Biden Admin. Considering Using Special Forces to Protect US Embassy in Kiev - Re ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.