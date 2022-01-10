UrduPoint.com

Risk Of Movement Of Terrorists Within CSTO Exists - Kyrgyz Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 10, 2022 | 02:35 PM

Kyrgyz Prime Minister Akylbek Japarov said on Monday that there is a risk of the movement of terrorists who took part in Kazakhstan riots between Collective Security Treat Organization (CSTO) member states

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) Kyrgyz Prime Minister Akylbek Japarov said on Monday that there is a risk of the movement of terrorists who took part in Kazakhstan riots between Collective Security Treat Organization (CSTO) member states.

"According to incoming information, a large number of firearms fell into the hands of criminals. There is a risk of the movement of criminals who participated in robberies and atrocities across our state borders," Japarov said during an extraordinary session of the CSTO Collective Security Council.

