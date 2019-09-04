Risk of no-deal Brexit has increased: EU

The risk of Britain crashing out of the EU without a divorce deal to cushion the blow has increased, the bloc warned Wednesday, as political turmoil raged in London

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019) :

"The short time remaining and the political situation in the United Kingdom have increased the risk that the United Kingdom would withdraw on that date without an agreement," the European Commission said as it issued its final preparations for a chaotic "no-deal" Brexit.