UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Risk Of No-deal Brexit Has Increased: EU

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 04:19 PM

Risk of no-deal Brexit has increased: EU

The risk of Britain crashing out of the EU without a divorce deal to cushion the blow has increased, the bloc warned Wednesday, as political turmoil raged in London

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019) :The risk of Britain crashing out of the EU without a divorce deal to cushion the blow has increased, the bloc warned Wednesday, as political turmoil raged in London.

"The short time remaining and the political situation in the United Kingdom have increased the risk that the United Kingdom would withdraw on that date without an agreement," the European Commission said as it issued its final preparations for a chaotic "no-deal" Brexit.

Related Topics

Divorce London United Kingdom Brexit Agreement

Recent Stories

Emirates announces new executive leadership appoin ..

6 minutes ago

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) launches speci ..

4 minutes ago

ANF seizes over 17 kgs heroine from a family, goi ..

4 minutes ago

EU sees no alternative to Brexit 'backstop'

4 minutes ago

Seven members of two separate gangs held

4 minutes ago

Villages in Karachi to be electrified: Murtaza Bal ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.