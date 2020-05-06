UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Risk Of Return To COVID-19 Lockdowns Real Unless States Lift Restrictions Gradually - WHO

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 10:00 PM

Risk of Return to COVID-19 Lockdowns Real Unless States Lift Restrictions Gradually - WHO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday that risk of returning to lockdowns amid the COVID-19 pandemic is real if countries do not lift restrictions carefully and gradually.

"The risk of returning to lockdown remains very real if countries do not manage the transition extremely carefully, and in a phased approach," he stated during opening remarks at a media briefing on COVID-19 earlier in the day.

The WHO director-general said that the organization recommended six criteria for consideration to countries eyeing to ease COVID-19 restrictions. According to Tedros, before lifting restrictions countries should ensure that number of cases is declining and transmission is under control; health systems are capable to "detect, isolate, test and treat every case and trace every contact"; risk of virus transmission is minimized in health facilities and nursing homes; preventive measures are still in force in places essential for people; importation risk can be managed and communities are ready to adjust to the "new norm.

"

The WHO declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, almost 3.7 million people have been infected with the new coronavirus worldwide, of which more than 258,000 have succumbed to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

World March Media Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Education extends deadline for receivi ..

6 minutes ago

SEC establishes volunteering committee in Sharjah

1 hour ago

UAE harnessing all human, material capacities to c ..

1 hour ago

Al Ain Zoo issues 2019 annual report highlighting ..

1 hour ago

TRA Academy receives 42,000 trainees from 83 count ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s Culture and Tourism Department, s ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.