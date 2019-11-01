UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Risk Of Terror Threat Spilling Into SCO States From Afghanistan Persists - Russian Gov't

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 10:10 AM

Risk of Terror Threat Spilling Into SCO States From Afghanistan Persists - Russian Gov't

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) The danger of terrorism spilling from Afghanistan into the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states persists, especially amid the strengthening of the Afghan wing of the Islamic State terror group (IS, banned in Russia), First Deputy Chief of the Russian Government Staff, Sergei Prikhodko, said on Friday.

"The danger of spilling of terrorist threat, extremism, illegal drug turnover and transnational organized crime from Afghanistan's territory to SCO countries remains relevant, especially in the light of the strengthening of the Islamic State's Afghan wing," Prikhodko told reporters ahead of Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev's visit to Tashkent for attending the SCO Heads of Government Council (HGC) meeting.

Prikhodko noted that there were up to 10,000 IS terrorists operating in Afghanistan.

The official insisted that the normalization of the situation in Afghanistan was significant not only for Central Asia but Eurasia as a whole. That is why, the SCO has paid a lot of attention to this issue and has cooperated with Afghanistan, according to Prikhodko.

The international organization supported the Afghan authorities' efforts to restore peace and develop the country's economy, Prikhodko noted, underscoring the importance of a peace process for the Afghanistan crisis settlement.

Related Topics

Terrorist Afghanistan Prime Minister Russia Visit Shanghai Tashkent Shanghai Cooperation Organization From Government Asia

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 1, 2019 in Pakistan

1 minute ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

51 minutes ago

AED136.3 bn non-oil foreign merchandise trade thro ..

10 hours ago

Govt introduces landmark legal reforms; entitles C ..

10 hours ago

Buenos Aires Says Bolsonaro's Reaction to Argentin ..

10 hours ago

Germany's Merkel Sends Condolences Over Deadly Tra ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.