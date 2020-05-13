UrduPoint.com
Risk Of Uneven Recovery From COVID Crisis Poses 'Existential Threat' To EU - Commissioner

Wed 13th May 2020 | 06:47 PM

The risk of an uneven recovery of the European countries from the coronavirus crisis represents an "existential threat" to the bloc and must be addressed with a strong rescue plan, European Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni has said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) The risk of an uneven recovery of the European countries from the coronavirus crisis represents an "existential threat" to the bloc and must be addressed with a strong rescue plan, European Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni has said.

On May 6, the European Commission said in its forecast that the eurozone GDP would see a 7.7 percent decrease in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic and then grow again by 6.3 percent in 2021. Commenting on the projections back then, Gentiloni expressed the belief that the bloc had entered the "deepest economic recession in its history."

"What is clear is the uneven level of the recovery and the risks this creates to our single market and the necessary convergence, especially within the euro area. This is something that I could even define as an existential threat to the building of the Union," he told a group of European newspapers, as quoted by The Guardian.

He stressed at the same time that an effective recovery plan could flatten this risk, and the European Union might even take advantage of the current situation by developing common economic and fiscal mechanisms.

"If we want to look from a more optimistic way it is not only an existential threat but also in some sense a historic opportunity to fill the void we have in common tools of economic and fiscal policies," the commissioner noted.

According to Gentiloni, the main risk lies in the fact that countries do not have the same resources to recover from the crisis. He cited as an example the differences between the expected decrease in GDP of European countries - Greece, Italy, Spain and Croatia face a 9 percent fall in 2020, while Germany and Austria's economies are set to contract by 6.5 and 5.5 percent, respectively.

