UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Risk Of US-China Trade War Still Alive In Second Half Of 2020 - Research Report

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Sat 18th January 2020 | 12:50 AM

Risk of US-China Trade War Still Alive in Second Half of 2020 - Research Report

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2020) The United States and China are still at risk of engaging in a trade war if Beijing falls short of promised purchases under a newly-signed trade pact, Dutch banking group Rabobank said in a research report on Friday.

Earlier this week, President Donald Trump and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He signed a Phase One trade deal that requires Beijing to buy $200 billion in US goods, respect intellectual property rights and halt Currency manipulation.

"The phase-one agreement is subject to an enforcement mechanism," Rabobank said in the report prepared by its food & agribusiness research unit. "There's still the risk of a trade war in the second half of 2020, if China's agreed purchasing pace is slower than required, especially in a US election year."

Focusing on the food and agribusiness aspects of the deal, Rabobank noted that the Chinese committed to increase US agricultural imports by $32 billion, bringing its total purchases from the United States under that category to $36.

5 billion in 2020 and $43.5 billion in 2021.

Imports of grains and oilseeds (G&O) like corn and soybeans would only account for about half or more of the deal, and China would have to buy other food products as well to honor its commitment, Rabobank added.

"According to Rabobank's projections, G&O imports will only reach 50% to 60% of the purchase targets in 2020 and 2021," the research report said. "This means China will have to buy large quantities of non-G&O agricultural products, such as meat, seafood, dairy, and cotton to make up the difference. To facilitate the high procurement, most of the existing retaliatory tariffs are expected to be removed soon."

Despite skepticism among analysts over monitoring implementation, the White House has claimed the terms of the deal will be fully enforceable.

Even with Wednesday's signing, both the United States and China have maintained most of the tariffs they imposed on each other prior to the deal. It remains to be seen if the two sides will waver from this.

Related Topics

Election China White House Trump Beijing Buy United States 2020 Cotton From Agreement Pace (Pakistan) Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Ex-security chief turns up dead in Armenia

49 minutes ago

Lebanese block roads as protests enter fourth mont ..

51 minutes ago

Ukraine president Zelensky rejects PM's resignatio ..

51 minutes ago

Al Nasr crowned champions of Arabian Gulf Cup

1 hour ago

Consulate of China celebrates Chinese New Year

2 hours ago

OSCE Voices Concern Over Chisinau-Tiraspol Transpo ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.