UrduPoint.com

Risk Of US Running Low On Munitions Due To Aiding Ukraine 'Relatively Low' - Milley

Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2022 | 11:31 PM

Risk of US Running Low on Munitions Due to Aiding Ukraine 'Relatively Low' - Milley

The risk of the United States running low on munitions due to significant military aid packages provided to Ukraine amid Russia's special military operation is "relatively low," US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2022) The risk of the United States running low on munitions due to significant military aid packages provided to Ukraine amid Russia's special military operation is "relatively low," US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley said on Monday.

"Overall, the US military, as an entity, with all of the various munition stockages that we have the (US) Secretary (of Defense Lloyd Austin) is gonna look at those very, very carefully to make sure that we don't drop below levels that become moderate, significant, high risk, and we're doing that. So, right now, the risk to ourselves is relatively low," Milley said during a press briefing.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Austin United States All

Recent Stories

Terrorists attack mili post in N Waziristan, two s ..

Terrorists attack mili post in N Waziristan, two soldiers embrace martyrdom: ISP ..

1 minute ago
 CM directs Health dept to remain vigilant about mo ..

CM directs Health dept to remain vigilant about monkeypox

1 minute ago
 Chief Minister reviews law and order

Chief Minister reviews law and order

1 minute ago
 CM grieved over loss of lives in road accident

CM grieved over loss of lives in road accident

1 minute ago
 Over 70% of Spain's Land Facing Desertification - ..

Over 70% of Spain's Land Facing Desertification - Reports

5 minutes ago
 Turkey to Start Counter-Terrorist Operations at Bo ..

Turkey to Start Counter-Terrorist Operations at Borders Soon - Erdogan

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.