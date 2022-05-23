Risk of US Running Low on Munitions Due to Aiding Ukraine 'Relatively Low' - Milley

The risk of the United States running low on munitions due to significant military aid packages provided to Ukraine amid Russia's special military operation is "relatively low," US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2022) The risk of the United States running low on munitions due to significant military aid packages provided to Ukraine amid Russia's special military operation is "relatively low," US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley said on Monday.

"Overall, the US military, as an entity, with all of the various munition stockages that we have the (US) Secretary (of Defense Lloyd Austin) is gonna look at those very, very carefully to make sure that we don't drop below levels that become moderate, significant, high risk, and we're doing that. So, right now, the risk to ourselves is relatively low," Milley said during a press briefing.