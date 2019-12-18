Risk Reduction of Military Incidents Should Be Priority in Russia-NATO Dialogue - Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) The reduction of risks of dangerous military incidents should remain the most important priority in Moscow's dialogue with the United States and NATO, the chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Valery Gerasimov said at a briefing for foreign military attaches.

According to Gerasimov, against the backdrop of the increasing NATO activity on the "eastern flank" of the alliance, the Western allies are simultaneously promoting the thesis on the so-called "Russian military threat.

"

He stressed that the actions of the alliance are increasing tension and reducing the level of security on the Russia-NATO contact line.

"The reduction of risks of dangerous military incidents should remain the most important area in the dialogue between Russia with the United States and NATO. It is necessary to resume interaction between Russia and NATO in order to resolve the accumulated problematic issues," Gerasimov said as quoted by Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper.