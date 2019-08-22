The growing dependence of the Russian coal industry on foreign markets poses certain threats and risks due to their volatility, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday

"Last year, our consumption grew to 180 million tonnes, and we sent 210 million tonnes for export.

The growing dependence on foreign markets creates certain threats and certain risks, I mean the volatility of these foreign markets," Putin said at a meeting with the heads of the country's coal mining regions.