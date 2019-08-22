UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Risks Emerge Due To Russia's Growing Dependence On Foreign Coal Markets - Putin

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 04:37 PM

Risks Emerge Due to Russia's Growing Dependence on Foreign Coal Markets - Putin

The growing dependence of the Russian coal industry on foreign markets poses certain threats and risks due to their volatility, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) The growing dependence of the Russian coal industry on foreign markets poses certain threats and risks due to their volatility, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday.

"Last year, our consumption grew to 180 million tonnes, and we sent 210 million tonnes for export.

The growing dependence on foreign markets creates certain threats and certain risks, I mean the volatility of these foreign markets," Putin said at a meeting with the heads of the country's coal mining regions.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Market Industry Million

Recent Stories

British Backpacker Society undertakes K-2 expediti ..

4 minutes ago

Swat motorway to be extended to Kalam: Murad Saeed ..

6 minutes ago

Turkey to Retain Control Over Morek Observation Po ..

6 minutes ago

Government measures for improvement of economy st ..

6 minutes ago

Senate body for opening Pakistani schools abroad

25 minutes ago

Sputnik Correspondent Confirms Syrian Government F ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.