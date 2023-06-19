Risks of Accidents in US Biolabs Reason for Their Transfer to 3rd Countries - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) The unacceptably high risk of accidents in US biological laboratories is one of the reasons for their transfer to the territory of third countries, including Ukraine, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense troops of the Russian armed forces, said on Monday.

"The unacceptably high risk of accidents in US biological laboratories is one of the reasons for their withdrawal from national jurisdiction and transfer to the territory of third countries, including Ukraine, and other states. This explains the worsening of the epidemic situation in their locations, the emergence of diseases and their vectors that are unusual for these regions," Kirillov told reporters.