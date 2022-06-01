Risks of Involvement of Third Countries in Ukraine Conflict Exist - Lavrov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Risks of involvement of third countries in the conflict in Ukraine exist, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday

RIYADH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2022)

"Such risks, of course, exist," Lavrov told reporters in Saudi Arabia, adding that Kiev's demand from Western countries on arms supplies is a "provocation to involve Western countries in hostilities.

Lavrov added that some Western politicians understand such risks.

"I will say it clearly, not everyone in the European Union (understands these risks), especially in its northern part, there are politicians who are ready to make these mad steps in order to satisfy their ambitions, but serious countries in the European Union, of course, are well aware of the unacceptability of such scenarios, and it seems there are some reasonable assessments that we recently heard from Washington," Lavrov added.