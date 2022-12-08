UrduPoint.com

Risks Of Kiev's Attacks On Sevastopol, Crimea Exist, But Russia Taking Measures - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 08, 2022 | 03:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) There are risks of terrorist attacks in Sevastopol and Crimea as Kiev continues the policy of organizing such attacks, but Russia is taking effective countermeasures, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"Certainly there are risks, because on the one hand the Ukrainian side continues its line of organizing terrorist attacks. But, on the other hand, the incoming information just says that effective countermeasures are being taken," Peskov said, answering a question about whether Kiev's attempts to strike the territory of Russia cause concern in the Kremlin.

On Monday, Ukraine launched attacks on Russian military airfields in the Saratov and Ryazan regions with what the Russian military said were Soviet-made jet drones. The Russian air defense intercepted the drones, but their fragments killed three and injured four soldiers, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

Earlier on Thursday, a ship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet shot down a drone over waters near Sevastopol, Governor of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhayev said.

