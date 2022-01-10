Risks of Military Confrontation Must Not Be Underestimated - Ryabkov

(@FahadShabbir)

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) Russia calls on the United States to be responsible as the risks of a military confrontation should not be underestimated, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday.

"We call on the United States to take maximum responsibility at this moment, the risks of a possible escalation of confrontation cannot be underestimated," Ryabkov told a briefing following security talks with the US in Geneva.