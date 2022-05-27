Risks of Provocations at Russia-Ukraine Border Increased - FSB

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2022) Risks of provocations by Ukrainian special forces at the border with Russia have increased, Vladimir Kulishov, the head of the border service and the first deputy chief of the FSB, has said.

"The main ones (threats at the border) are the increased risks of provocations by the special services of Ukraine against Russian border guards, attempts to penetrate Russian territory by Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups in order to commit subversive actions on the border territory, discriminatory actions against Russian legal entities and individuals, including citizens crossing the state border," Kulishov said in an interview with Rossiyskaya Gazeta, adding that border forces have been "strengthened with reserves.

"

The Russian official added that there still is a threat of sabotage on "Crimean transport corridors."

"Right-wing radical and nationalist elements are trying to penetrate our country, including those who participated in the hostilities in the south-east of Ukraine, disguised as refugees," Kulishov said, adding that border forces have "identified 250 people of this category."