Risks Of Simmering Conflicts Near Russia Require Stepped Up Border Protection - Putin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 53 seconds ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 05:30 PM

Risks of Simmering Conflicts Near Russia Require Stepped Up Border Protection - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2020) Russian intelligence agencies should provide maximum protection at the state border due to the risks of simmering conflicts in neighboring regions, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday.

"We need to strive for more effective protection of the state border, especially given the risks of smoldering regional conflicts near our borders," Putin said in his address to the Russian security agents on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Foreign Intelligence Service.

Russia Vladimir Putin Border Sunday

