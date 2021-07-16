Risks of Spillover of Instability From Afghanistan to Neighboring Countries Exist - Lavrov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) There are risks of a spillover of instability from Afghanistan to neighboring countries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"It is obvious that under current conditions there are real risks of a spillover of instability to neighboring states, the threat of such a scenario is a serious obstacle to the involvement of Afghanistan in regional cooperation," Lavrov told the Central and South Asia summit in Tashkent.

The foreign minister also reaffirmed Russia's interest in facilitating dialogue between the warring Afghan parties "in order to end the long-term war and for the establishment of Afghanistan as a peaceful, independent and neutral state."