Risks of US, NATO Being Drawn Into Ukraine Conflict High Right Now - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) The risks that the United States and NATO will be drawn into the Russia-Ukraine conflict are high right now, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said in an interview with CNN.

"The risks are high now, I mean there's no question about that," Kirby said on Wednesday when asked how high is the risk the United States and NATO will be drawn into the Ukraine conflict.

Kirby said the United States will continue to provide Ukraine with the kinds of capabilities it needs to succeed on the battlefield.