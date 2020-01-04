UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Risks Remain But US Recession Threat Receded: Fed Minutes

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sat 04th January 2020 | 12:07 PM

Risks remain but US recession threat receded: Fed minutes

Risks to the US economy remain, but key trade uncertainties have eased and the threat of a downturn has receded, according to the minutes released Friday of the Federal Reserve's last meeting

Washington (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ):Risks to the US economy remain, but key trade uncertainties have eased and the threat of a downturn has receded, according to the minutes released Friday of the Federal Reserve's last meeting.

The record of the central bankers' discussion last month shows some relief that the trade war with China seemed to have been defused, along with the risk of Britain crashing out of the European Union.

Fed officials noted that "the domestic economy was showing resilience in the face of headwinds from global developments." And more encouraging, economic models "suggested that the likelihood of a recession occurring over the medium term had fallen noticeably in recent months." At its final meeting of 2019, on December 10-11, the Fed's policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee left the benchmark interest rate in the target range of 1.5-1.75 percent, after cutting rates three times last year in their effort to buoy the economy amid multi-front trade wars.

The meeting was held before President Donald Trump announced a "phase one" trade deal with China that averted another round of damaging import tariffs and possible retaliation -- a prospect that had been weighing heavily on US businesses.

Trump announced this week that the deal was due to be signed in Washington January 15 -- although new fears of conflict with Iran have added a fresh level of uncertainty.

The minutes said that while "many" central bankers "saw the risks as tilted somewhat to the downside, some risks were seen to have eased over recent months." Still, they pointed to "trade developments and concerns about the global economic growth outlook as the main factors contributing to weak business investment and exports." That sentiment was confirmed Friday when an industry survey showed the US manufacturing sector slowed further into recession last month, falling to its weakest point since mid-2009.

And Fed officials also pointed to "new uncertainties" in US trade policy with Argentina, Brazil, and France, and political tensions in Hong Kong.

While the central bank's December vote on the key interest rate was unanimous, the minutes showed policymakers may not be fully on board with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's position that they should maintain the current stance until something happens to "materially" change the economic outlook.

A number of officials said remaining on hold would give them time to assess new developments, and gauge the effect of the three rate cuts in "cushioning the economy from the global developments" and getting persistently-low inflation back up to the Fed's 2 percent goal.

But other Fed members again raised concerns that keeping interest rates too low for too long "might encourage excessive risk-taking" which could in turn make the next recession more severe.

Related Topics

Exports Import Business Iran China Washington Vote France European Union Trump Bank Hong Kong Powell Argentina Brazil January May December 2019 Market From Industry

Recent Stories

At least six people died, several others injured i ..

19 minutes ago

Iran UN envoy calls US killing of Gen. Soleimani ' ..

29 minutes ago

Australian Prime Minister Announces Deployment of ..

38 minutes ago

Harden's triple-double boosts Rockets, Celtics hol ..

38 minutes ago

Pompeo: Europe not 'helpful' as could be over Sole ..

38 minutes ago

Qasim Akram aims to become the best batsman in the ..

38 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.