Riskshaw driver rapes 18-year old girl in India

HYDERABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 14th, 2019) An 18-year old girl was allegedly raped by an autorickshaw driver here in Nampally area of Hyderabad, the Indian media reported here on Saturday.

The Rikshaw driver raped the girl on the pretext of taking her to her grandmother’s house when she and her 10-year old sister lost their way to home on night of Dec 8.

India has appeared as the top country in the world where women and girls have no security and respect and are often subjected to rape and abduction-cum-murder . The elder brother of the driver spotted them and took them to his house, the reports said.

The man’s mother asked him to take them back to home. However, the man instead of taking them to a lodge at Nampally area, where he raped the teenager while her sibling was asleep. He dropped them near Falaknuma railway station on Dec 9 and fled the scene, the police said. The teenager managed to call her relative and thus they reached the home back. The victim family lodged FIR against Rikshaw driver and his brother. But police despite registration of the FIR could not arrest them and both the brothers are still at large.