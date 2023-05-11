UrduPoint.com

RITA, Chinese Tsinghua University's Academy Of Arts, Design Sign MoU On Cooperation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 11, 2023 | 07:53 PM

RITA, Chinese Tsinghua university's academy of arts, design sign MoU on cooperation

The Royal Institute of Traditional Arts (RITA) and the Academy of Arts and Design of Tsinghua University in the People's Republic of China on Wednesday signed, virtually, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation in the field of traditional arts

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ):The Royal Institute of Traditional Arts (RITA) and the Academy of Arts and Design of Tsinghua University in the People's Republic of China on Wednesday signed, virtually, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation in the field of traditional arts.

The signing of the MoU was witnessed by the acting Director General of the RITA, Dr. Suzan Al-Yahya, and the Dean of the Academy of Arts, Dr. Ma Sai.

The terms of the MoU included organizing training programs and workshops, with the aim of developing capacities and preparing double degree programs in educational fields.

They also included cooperation and planning in joint research projects, work to exchange relevant documents and research materials, and cooperation in designing exhibitions and conferences related to traditional arts.

The MoU comes within the RITA's efforts to promote and develop the cultural sector and represent the Kingdom's culture by boosting the rich and unique cultural heritage of traditional arts and preserving their authenticity. This is in addition to supporting national capabilities, talents, and the practitioners of traditional arts, as well as encouraging those interested in these arts to learn, master, and develop them.

Related Topics

Exchange China

Recent Stories

Sharjah brings together 10 Arab countries for &#03 ..

Sharjah brings together 10 Arab countries for &#039;ARM of IBBY&#039;

14 minutes ago
 Masdar, IRENA to collaborate on tripling global re ..

Masdar, IRENA to collaborate on tripling global renewable energy capacity by 203 ..

29 minutes ago
 Cypriot, Israeli Presidents Meet to Discuss Bilate ..

Cypriot, Israeli Presidents Meet to Discuss Bilateral Relations, Energy - Gov't

13 minutes ago
 Russian Central Bank Forecasts 3.6% Annual Inflati ..

Russian Central Bank Forecasts 3.6% Annual Inflation in Q2 of 2023 - Report

35 minutes ago
 Grain Deal Over if Agreement Not Reached by May 18 ..

Grain Deal Over if Agreement Not Reached by May 18 - Russian Foreign Ministry

13 minutes ago
 Austin on ICC: US Backs Russia Probe, But Has Conc ..

Austin on ICC: US Backs Russia Probe, But Has Concerns About Prosecution of Own ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.