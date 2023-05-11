(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ):The Royal Institute of Traditional Arts (RITA) and the Academy of Arts and Design of Tsinghua University in the People's Republic of China on Wednesday signed, virtually, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation in the field of traditional arts.

The signing of the MoU was witnessed by the acting Director General of the RITA, Dr. Suzan Al-Yahya, and the Dean of the Academy of Arts, Dr. Ma Sai.

The terms of the MoU included organizing training programs and workshops, with the aim of developing capacities and preparing double degree programs in educational fields.

They also included cooperation and planning in joint research projects, work to exchange relevant documents and research materials, and cooperation in designing exhibitions and conferences related to traditional arts.

The MoU comes within the RITA's efforts to promote and develop the cultural sector and represent the Kingdom's culture by boosting the rich and unique cultural heritage of traditional arts and preserving their authenticity. This is in addition to supporting national capabilities, talents, and the practitioners of traditional arts, as well as encouraging those interested in these arts to learn, master, and develop them.