Rival Libyan Administrations Tentatively Set Presidential Polls for January - Reports

Published May 30, 2023

TUNIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) Libya's rival administrations in the east and west have reached a tentative agreement to elect the North African nation's next president next January, Libyan media reported Tuesday.

Libya has been split between the UN-backed Supreme Council of State in Tripoli and the powerful parliament in Tobruk since a NATO-led invasion toppled Libya's longtime ruler Muammar Gaddafi and plunged the country into civil war. Libyans were due to elect a president in December 2021 but the vote never took place.

The rival administrations have finally agreed on a legal framework for the presidential and parliamentary elections following weeks of talks in the Moroccan port of Bouznika, Al-Unwan news website reported, citing a source familiar with the decision.

Parliamentary elections are expected to be held in December this year, followed by presidential elections in January 2024. The rivals have agreed on eligibility requirements for candidates, one of the most contentious issues on the table.

The sides will entrust the organization of the elections to a scaled-down transitional government. Its mandate will expire in six months. The parliament and the Supreme Council will reportedly unveil the final pact in the next two days in the presence of UN and foreign officials.

