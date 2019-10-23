Rival Libyan Armies Disregard Laws of War - Watchdog

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) Both sides in the battle for the Libyan capital routinely disregard rules of engagement to the detriment of civilians, an international human rights group said Tuesday.

In its field report, titled "Libya's Relentless Militia War," Amnesty International examined 33 strikes launched on both sides of the frontline in the five months of fighting, which began in April.

It concluded that the besieged Government of National Accord and the attacking eastern-based Libyan National Army of Khalifa Haftar have been using "inherently inaccurate weapons."

"Both sides have shown utter disregard for the fundamental principles of international humanitarian law (the laws of war), which forbid such attacks," the watchdog stressed.

Amnesty said over 100 civilians had been killed and injured since Haftar's operation began in a bid to seize the city from what he said were terrorists. The United Nations estimates that 128,000 people have been displaced.

The UN imposed an international arms embargo on Libya after unrest gripped the nation in 2011. Amnesty said that the ban was being violated, primarily by Turkey and the United Arab Emirates.

Turkey has been providing the Tripoli-based government with armored vehicles and armed drones, while the UAE, Egypt and Jordan have been supplying Haftar's troops with drones, weapons and other military equipment.