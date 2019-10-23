UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rival Libyan Armies Disregard Laws Of War - Watchdog

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 12:00 AM

Rival Libyan Armies Disregard Laws of War - Watchdog

Both sides in the battle for the Libyan capital routinely disregard rules of engagement to the detriment of civilians, an international human rights group said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) Both sides in the battle for the Libyan capital routinely disregard rules of engagement to the detriment of civilians, an international human rights group said Tuesday.

In its field report, titled "Libya's Relentless Militia War," Amnesty International examined 33 strikes launched on both sides of the frontline in the five months of fighting, which began in April.

It concluded that the besieged Government of National Accord and the attacking eastern-based Libyan National Army of Khalifa Haftar have been using "inherently inaccurate weapons."

"Both sides have shown utter disregard for the fundamental principles of international humanitarian law (the laws of war), which forbid such attacks," the watchdog stressed.

Amnesty said over 100 civilians had been killed and injured since Haftar's operation began in a bid to seize the city from what he said were terrorists. The United Nations estimates that 128,000 people have been displaced.

The UN imposed an international arms embargo on Libya after unrest gripped the nation in 2011. Amnesty said that the ban was being violated, primarily by Turkey and the United Arab Emirates.

Turkey has been providing the Tripoli-based government with armored vehicles and armed drones, while the UAE, Egypt and Jordan have been supplying Haftar's troops with drones, weapons and other military equipment.

Related Topics

Injured Army United Nations Turkey Egypt Amnesty International UAE Vehicles Libya United Arab Emirates April From Government

Recent Stories

PTI govt ready to hold talks with opposition: Gove ..

20 minutes ago

President briefs dignitaries about Kashmir issue, ..

20 minutes ago

Syria's Kurdish Units to Be Pushed Back From 18-Mi ..

22 minutes ago

2 children killed as Amnesty accuses Libya armed g ..

1 minute ago

Russia, Turkey Adopt Memorandum on Situation in Sy ..

22 minutes ago

National T-20 cup: Northern to play Khyber Pakhtun ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.