Rival Manifestos Outline No Credible Plans To Manage UK's Public Finances - Report

Manifestos unveiled by the two main UK parties ahead of next month's general election make grand promises but neither lay out a credible plan for managing public finances, the director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies said Wednesday

Paul Johnson, who heads the London-based think-tank, analyzed policy proposals by the ruling Conservative Party, who vowed no more austerity, and the main opposition Labour, who is aiming to hike spending to peacetime highs.

"Neither is a properly credible prospectus," he said in the opening remarks to the nonprofit's presentation of its analysis.

The Conservatives intend to increase public service spending by $35 billion more than they pledged in their 2017 manifesto. There will be no more spending cuts. But the chances of holding spending down "look remote," Johnson argued. Should they win, they might eventually start taxing or borrowing more.

In contrast, Labour has promised $193 billion of extra spending, more investment and more taxes for the rich, despite that public sector does not have the capacity to "ramp up that much, that fast," the analyst said. This means the leftists could eventually raise taxes for millions outside the top 5 percent.

