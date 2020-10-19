Rivals in Libya conflict resume talks in Geneva

(@FahadShabbir)

The rival sides in the Libya conflict sat down for fresh talks on Monday in another bid to try to end a decade of bloodshed, the United Nations said

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :The rival sides in the Libya conflict sat down for fresh talks on Monday in another bid to try to end a decade of bloodshed, the United Nations said.

Libya has been wracked by violence since a NATO-backed uprising in 2011 overthrew and killed veteran dictator Moamer Kadhafi.

Since then, the North African country has been dominated by armed groups, riven by local conflicts and divided between two bitterly opposed adminstrations.

But hopes for a solution have risen after the two warring factions in August separately announced they would cease hostilities.