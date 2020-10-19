UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rivals In Libya Conflict Resume Talks In Geneva

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 04:40 PM

Rivals in Libya conflict resume talks in Geneva

The rival sides in the Libya conflict sat down for fresh talks on Monday in another bid to try to end a decade of bloodshed, the United Nations said

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :The rival sides in the Libya conflict sat down for fresh talks on Monday in another bid to try to end a decade of bloodshed, the United Nations said.

Libya has been wracked by violence since a NATO-backed uprising in 2011 overthrew and killed veteran dictator Moamer Kadhafi.

Since then, the North African country has been dominated by armed groups, riven by local conflicts and divided between two bitterly opposed adminstrations.

But hopes for a solution have risen after the two warring factions in August separately announced they would cease hostilities.

Related Topics

United Nations Libya Turkish Lira August Dictator

Recent Stories

PTI-led government steering country in right direc ..

2 minutes ago

Young married women killed by family

2 minutes ago

Lavrov Says Russia Plans to Work Actively in Counc ..

2 minutes ago

IT, Science labs being setup in merged districts

2 minutes ago

Paris bourse trade resumes after 'technical proble ..

10 minutes ago

Committees formed for financial support of artists ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.