River Boat Protest Against COVID-19 Restrictions Organized In Prague - Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 18 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 08:30 AM

River Boat Protest Against COVID-19 Restrictions Organized in Prague - Police

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) A river boat protest was held in the capital of the Czech Republic with about 200 people demonstrating against coronavirus restrictions, according to city police.

Prague police spokeswoman Violeta Siristova told reporters that seven boats participated in the Sunday night protest on Vltava river.

"These vessels were detained by police," Siristova said, explaining that people on deck were not using face masks.

According to police, several dozen people violated sanitary regulations during the boat protest; sailing violations were also reported.

The boat protesters were calling for a swift resumption of school classes in the Czech Republic.

More Stories From World

