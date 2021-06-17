UrduPoint.com
River In Crimea's Kerch Overflows Banks Flooding City Center - Mayor

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 01:25 PM

River in Crimea's Kerch Overflows Banks Flooding City Center - Mayor

The central streets of the city of Kerch in eastern Crimea are flooded as a result of heavy rains and the overflowing of the banks of the Melek-Chesme River, Sergei Borozdin, the city mayor, said on Thursday

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) The central streets of the city of Kerch in eastern Crimea are flooded as a result of heavy rains and the overflowing of the banks of the Melek-Chesme River, Sergei Borozdin, the city mayor, said on Thursday.

Heavy downfalls hit the city overnight in the east of the peninsula, affecting Kerch and adjacent areas.

"Unfortunately, due to intense rainfall, the Melek-Chesme River overflowed its banks, and about 12 houses and the city hospital ��1 were flooded. Due to the flooding of the central streets ... I recommend refraining from using private vehicles. The streets and crossroads are impassable," Borozdin wrote on Facebook.

The city administration, along with the local branch of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, is taking measures to rescue people.

