River Near Russian Lake With Suspicious Stain Has Excess of Aluminum - Emergency Services

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) The critical concentration of aluminum in Russia's Vuonnemyok river, which flows into Umbozero lake, where a suspicious stain has been detected, has been exceeded by almost 70 times, the emergency services of the Murmansk Region told Sputnik on Thursday.

A turquoise discoloration of unknown origin reported on Wednesday in the lake. A probable source of contamination is an abandoned mine belonging to a local mining and processing plant.

"We have collected water samples from the Vuonnemyok river basin, where a 67-time excess of the critical aluminum level has been registered," the services said.

The situation is considered to be caused by an ingress of geological materials and their chemical components.

"An washout of geological materials and their chemical components in flood is determined as the suspected cause of the silt increase in the water," the services said.

There have been 13 water samples taken so far, two of them from the Vuonnemyok river, five from nearby water bodies, and six from local water supply systems.