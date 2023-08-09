Open Menu

River Spill In Southwestern China Leaves 7 Dead - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published August 09, 2023 | 02:30 PM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2023) Seven people have died as a result of a sudden river spill in the city of Yaan in the southwestern Chinese province of Sichuan, the state-run China Central Television reported on Wednesday.

Over a dozen tourists were taking pictures in front of the river when it suddenly swelled and washed people away, the broadcaster reported, adding that four persons had been rescued.

A local public security bureau and fire departments are continuing with the search and rescue operation, the report said.

