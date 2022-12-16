UrduPoint.com

River Witham Restored In UK To Help Fight Against Climate Change - Environment Agency

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 16, 2022 | 08:00 PM

The completed restoration project on River Witham in the English country of Lincolnshire will absorb over 117 tonnes of carbon, help address nature emergencies and climate change issues, the UK Environment Agency said on Friday.

"A river restoration project on the River Witham in Lincolnshire between the Environment Agency, Breheny Civil Engineering, Ebsford Environmental and a local landowner is complete. The project, described as a 'stage zero river reset,' will absorb more than 117 tonnes of carbon, help drought and reduce flood risk downstream," a statement read.

Under the project, the authorities have infilled the river channel with soil so that the water can spill out, choose the direction of its flow and split into wetlands and smaller streams. Moreover, fallen trees have been placed into the river to slow flows of the water leaving the location.

"The wetlands will help support wildlife during drought as well as reducing flood risk downstream. The wetlands will also help to trap nutrients and fine sediment resulting in cleaner river water downstream, benefitting fish and other animals," the UK environment agency explained.

As a result of the initiative, grounwater levels across the river have already raised by 1.5 meters (4.9 feet), "creating a wetter environment that may not have existed for 2,500 years," according to the statement.

The works on River Witham are linked to other projects across the United Kingdom and even the United States, where the authorities are seeking ways to support ecological resilience, protect and manage nature reserves, the UK environment agency added.

