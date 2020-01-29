Rivlin Calls on International Community to Fight Anti-Semitism, Racism

(@FahadShabbir)

TEL-AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) - Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, in his adress to the German parliament on Wednesday, said that anti-Semitism and nationalism needed to be defeated so as not to repeat past mistakes, referring to the Holocaust.

Rivlin and his German counterpart, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, addressed the parliament to mark the 75th anniversary of the Auschwitz death camp's liberation.

"Racism, nationalism and war must not be repeated," Rivlin said.

Rivlin also commended Germany on its efforts to preserve the history of the Holocaust.

The Auschwitz-Birkenau facility was Nazi Germany's largest death camp and has since became a symbol of the Holocaust. Approximately 1.4 million people including 1.1 million Jews were exterminated at the camp between 1941 and 1945, before it was liberated by the Red Army on January 27, 1945. The United Nations General Assembly has designated January 27 as International Holocaust Remembrance Day.