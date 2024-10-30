Riyadh Air Announces New Order Of 60 Airbus Planes
Sumaira FH Published October 30, 2024 | 09:43 PM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Saudi Arabia's new national airline, Riyadh Air, announced on Wednesday it has ordered 60 narrow-body aircraft from Airbus, as it prepares for takeoff next year.
The carrier, created last year, has reached "an agreement to purchase 60 Airbus A321neo single-aisle aircraft in the latest step towards its maiden flight in 2025", it said in a statement.
The deal announced on Wednesday is Riyadh Air's second major purchase after it agreed last year to buy 39 wide-body Boeing Dreamliners, with options for 33 more jets.
