Riyadh Announces Capture Of 'Most Wanted Terrorist' In Saudi Arabia - Reports
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 08:44 PM
Saudi authorities captured the country's "most wanted terrorist" in the city of Qatif in the kingdom's Eastern Province, state-run broadcaster Al Ekhbariya reported on Tuesday
BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2020) Saudi authorities captured the country's "most wanted terrorist" in the city of Qatif in the kingdom's Eastern Province, state-run broadcaster Al Ekhbariya reported on Tuesday.
"The most wanted terrorist, Hussein Ali Aal Ammar, has been detained in Al-Qatif," the broadcaster said.
The Saudi Interior Ministry accuses Aal Ammar of a number of major crimes, including the abduction and murder of prosecutor Mohammed Al-Jirani, the shooting of a patrol car in Dammam and an attack on cash collectors.