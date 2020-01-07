UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Riyadh Announces Capture Of 'Most Wanted Terrorist' In Saudi Arabia - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 08:44 PM

Riyadh Announces Capture of 'Most Wanted Terrorist' in Saudi Arabia - Reports

Saudi authorities captured the country's "most wanted terrorist" in the city of Qatif in the kingdom's Eastern Province, state-run broadcaster Al Ekhbariya reported on Tuesday

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2020) Saudi authorities captured the country's "most wanted terrorist" in the city of Qatif in the kingdom's Eastern Province, state-run broadcaster Al Ekhbariya reported on Tuesday.

"The most wanted terrorist, Hussein Ali Aal Ammar, has been detained in Al-Qatif," the broadcaster said.

The Saudi Interior Ministry accuses Aal Ammar of a number of major crimes, including the abduction and murder of prosecutor Mohammed Al-Jirani, the shooting of a patrol car in Dammam and an attack on cash collectors.

Related Topics

Murder Attack Terrorist Interior Ministry Car Saudi Al-Qatif

Recent Stories

Justice (Retd) Fakhruddin Ebrahim: An irreparable ..

2 minutes ago

PCB statement on Naseem Shah

29 minutes ago

Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan Policy Bo ..

2 minutes ago

'Bairiyan' staged to highlight sufferings of Kashm ..

2 minutes ago

O'Brien Says Unsure US Intelligence on Soleimani K ..

2 minutes ago

PTI workers delegation meets Chief Minister specia ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.