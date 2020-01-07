Riyadh Announces Capture of 'Most Wanted Terrorist' in Saudi Arabia - Reports

Saudi authorities captured the country's "most wanted terrorist" in the city of Qatif in the kingdom's Eastern Province, state-run broadcaster Al Ekhbariya reported on Tuesday

"The most wanted terrorist, Hussein Ali Aal Ammar, has been detained in Al-Qatif," the broadcaster said.

The Saudi Interior Ministry accuses Aal Ammar of a number of major crimes, including the abduction and murder of prosecutor Mohammed Al-Jirani, the shooting of a patrol car in Dammam and an attack on cash collectors.